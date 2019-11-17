 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Generic Drugs Market: Global Enhancement Study by Market Overview, Summary Methodology, Size and Growth Over the Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Global “Generic Drugs Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Generic Drugs market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Generic Drugs industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Generic Drugs Market:

  • Teva
  • Novartis – Sandoz
  • Mylan
  • Sun Pharmaceutical
  • Aspen
  • Fresenius Kabi
  • Pfizer (Hospira)
  • Sanofi
  • Aurobindo
  • Lupin
  • Dr. Reddys
  • Apotex
  • Cipla
  • ENDO (Par Pharmaceutical)
  • Stada Arzneimittel
  • Krka Group
  • Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical
  • Valeant
  • Zydus Cadila
  • Hikma

    Know About Generic Drugs Market: 

    A generic drug is a pharmaceutical drug that is equivalent to a brand-name product in dosage, strength, route of administration, quality, performance, and intended use. The term may also refer to any drug marketed under its chemical name without advertising, or to the chemical makeup of a drug rather than the brand name under which the drug is sold.The global average gross margin of generic drugs is in the decreasing trend, from 45.19% in 2011 to 43.56% in 2015. With the situation of global economy, gross margin will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of generic drugs includes simple generic drugs, super generic drugs and biosimilars. And the proportion of simple generic drugs in 2015 is about 80% and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015. The super generic drugs in 2015 are about 18.7% and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2011 to 2015.North America region is the largest supplier of generic drugs, with a revenue market share nearly 31.5% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of generic drugs, enjoying revenue market share nearly 26.5% in 2015, India is also an important areas, and with the revenue market share is 22.8% in 2015.The global Generic Drugs market is valued at 210800 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 451800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Generic Drugs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

    Generic Drugs Market by Applications:

  • CNS
  • Cardiovascular
  • Genitourinary/Hormonal Drugs
  • Respiratory
  • Rheumatology
  • Diabetes
  • Oncology
  • Others

    Generic Drugs Market by Types:

  • Simple Generic Drugs
  • Super Generic Drugs
  • Biosimilars

    Regions covered in the Generic Drugs Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Generic Drugs Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Generic Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Generic Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Generic Drugs Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Generic Drugs Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Generic Drugs Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Generic Drugs Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Generic Drugs Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Generic Drugs Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Generic Drugs Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Generic Drugs Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Generic Drugs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Generic Drugs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Generic Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Generic Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Generic Drugs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Generic Drugs Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Generic Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Generic Drugs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Generic Drugs Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Generic Drugs Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Generic Drugs Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Generic Drugs Revenue by Product
    4.3 Generic Drugs Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Generic Drugs Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Generic Drugs by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Generic Drugs Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Generic Drugs Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Generic Drugs by Product
    6.3 North America Generic Drugs by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Generic Drugs by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Generic Drugs Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Generic Drugs Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Generic Drugs by Product
    7.3 Europe Generic Drugs by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Generic Drugs by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Generic Drugs Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Generic Drugs Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Generic Drugs by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Generic Drugs by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Generic Drugs by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Generic Drugs Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Generic Drugs Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Generic Drugs by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Generic Drugs by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Generic Drugs by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Generic Drugs Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Generic Drugs Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Generic Drugs by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Generic Drugs by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Generic Drugs Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Generic Drugs Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Generic Drugs Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Generic Drugs Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Generic Drugs Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Generic Drugs Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Generic Drugs Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Generic Drugs Forecast
    12.5 Europe Generic Drugs Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Generic Drugs Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Generic Drugs Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Generic Drugs Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Generic Drugs Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

