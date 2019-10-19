Generic Drugs Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

About Generic Drugs

A generic drug is a pharmaceutical drug that is equivalent to a brand-name product in dosage, strength, route of administration, quality, performance, and intended use. The term may also refer to any drug marketed under its chemical name without advertising, or to the chemical makeup of a drug rather than the brand name under which the drug is sold.

Generic Drugs Market Key Players:

Teva

Novartis – Sandoz

Mylan

Sun Pharmaceutical

Aspen

Fresenius Kabi

Pfizer (Hospira)

Sanofi

Aurobindo

Lupin

Dr. Reddy’s

Apotex

Cipla

ENDO (Par Pharmaceutical)

Stada Arzneimittel

Krka Group

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical

Valeant

Zydus Cadila

Hikma

Generic Drugs Market Types:

Simple Generic Drugs

Super Generic Drugs

Biosimilars Generic Drugs Applications:

CNS

Cardiovascular

Genitourinary/Hormonal Drugs

Respiratory

Rheumatology

Diabetes

Oncology