Genomics Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global “Genomics Market” research provides a fundamental overview of the industry such as definitions, classifications, applications and business chain structure. Genomics market report assesses markets such as development trends, competitive landscape, business opportunities, investment plans and expert opinions. The report then estimates, the market growth trends of the Genomics industry till forecast to 2025. Genomics economy report considers the strategic opportunities in the Genomics marketplace and plans the characteristics that’ll be driving the advancement of the marketplace.

Global Genomics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Danaher

QIAGEN

BGI

IntegraGen

General Electric Company

Other prominent players

Scope of Report:

Global Genomics market research report provides in -depth overview of an industry, including classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Genomics market evaluation is provided for global markets, including development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and key regions development standing. Moreover, this report also helps you to understand factors driving or inhibiting the market growth along with each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. Genomics market size is valued at 15,888.8 Mn Billion US$ and will increase to 62,614.6 Mn Billion US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 18.7 during forecast period.

By Type

Products

– Instruments & Software

– Consumables

Services

By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next-generation Sequencing

Microarray

Sanger Sequencing

Others

By End User

Research Institutes

Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

Contract Research Organization (CROs) By Application

Diagnostics

Research

Others