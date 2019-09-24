 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Genomics Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

By Joann Wilson on September 24, 2019

Genomics

Global “Genomics Market” research provides a fundamental overview of the industry such as definitions, classifications, applications and business chain structure. Genomics market report assesses markets such as development trends, competitive landscape, business opportunities, investment plans and expert opinions. The report then estimates, the market growth trends of the Genomics industry till forecast to 2025. Genomics economy report considers the strategic opportunities in the Genomics marketplace and plans the characteristics that’ll be driving the advancement of the marketplace.

Global Genomics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies
  • Danaher
  • QIAGEN
  • BGI
  • IntegraGen
  • General Electric Company
  • Other prominent players

Scope of Report: 

Global Genomics market research report provides in -depth overview of an industry, including classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Genomics market evaluation is provided for global markets, including development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and key regions development standing. Moreover, this report also helps you to understand factors driving or inhibiting the market growth along with each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. Genomics market size is valued at 15,888.8 Mn Billion US$ and will increase to 62,614.6 Mn Billion US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 18.7 during forecast period.

By Type

  • Products
  • – Instruments & Software
  • – Consumables
  • Services
  • By Technology
  • Polymerase Chain Reaction
  • Next-generation Sequencing
  • Microarray
  • Sanger Sequencing
  • Others
  • By End User
  • Research Institutes
  • Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies
  • Contract Research Organization (CROs)

    By Application

  • Diagnostics
  • Research
  • Others

  • Market by Region: 

    Global

    Key Questions Answered:

    What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segment?
    What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
    Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
    What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
    What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the market?
    What are the key opportunities in the market?
    What are the key companies operating in the market?
    Which company accounted for the highest market growth?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Genomics Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Genomics industry.

