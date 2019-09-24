Genomics Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global “Genomics Market” research provides a fundamental overview of the industry such as definitions, classifications, applications and business chain structure. Genomics market report assesses markets such as development trends, competitive landscape, business opportunities, investment plans and expert opinions. The report then estimates, the market growth trends of the Genomics industry till forecast to 2025. Genomics economy report considers the strategic opportunities in the Genomics marketplace and plans the characteristics that’ll be driving the advancement of the marketplace.
Global Genomics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
- Illumina, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Danaher
- QIAGEN
- BGI
- IntegraGen
- General Electric Company
- Other prominent players
Scope of Report:
Global Genomics market research report provides in -depth overview of an industry, including classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Genomics market evaluation is provided for global markets, including development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and key regions development standing. Moreover, this report also helps you to understand factors driving or inhibiting the market growth along with each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. Genomics market size is valued at 15,888.8 Mn Billion US$ and will increase to 62,614.6 Mn Billion US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 18.7 during forecast period.
By Type
By Application
Market by Region:
Global
Key Questions Answered:
What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segment?
What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the market?
What are the key opportunities in the market?
What are the key companies operating in the market?
Which company accounted for the highest market growth?
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1. Introduction
1.1.ResearchScope
1.2.MarketSegmentation
1.3.ResearchMethodology
1.4.Definitionsand Assumptions
2.Executive Summary
3.Market Dynamics
3.1.MarketDrivers
3.2.MarketRestraints
3.3.MarketOpportunities
3.4 MarketTrends
4.Key Insights
4.1GenomicsResearch Spending – For Key Countries, 2018
4.2RegulatoryScenario – For Key Countries
4.3Overview ofGenomics Service Provider
4.4New ProductLaunch
4.5Start-upswith their Funding Overview
4.5Key IndustryDevelopments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
5.Global Genomics Market Analysis,Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
5.1.KeyFindings / Summary
5.2.MarketAnalysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
5.2.1Product
5.2.1.1Instruments& Software
5.2.1.2Consumables
5.2.2Services
5.3.MarketAnalysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology
5.3.1PolymeraseChain Reaction (PCR)
5.3.2Next-generationSequencing (NGS)
5.3.3Microarray
5.3.4SangerSequencing
5.3.5Others
5.4.MarketAnalysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
5.4.1Diagnostics
5.4.2Research
5.4.3Others
5.5.MarketAnalysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
5.5.1ResearchInstitutes
5.5.2HealthcareFacilities & Diagnostic Centers
5.5.3Pharmaceutical& Biotechnological Companies
5.5.4ContractResearch Organization (CROs)
5.6.MarketAnalysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
5.6.1NorthAmerica
5.6.2Europe
5.6.3AsiaPacific
5.6.4LatinAmerica
5.6.5MiddleEast & Africa
6.North America Genomics MarketAnalysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
6.1.KeyFindings / Summary
6.2.MarketAnalysis – By Type
6.2.1Product
6.2.1.1Instruments& Software
6.2.1.2Consumables
6.2.2Services
6.3.MarketAnalysis – By Technology
6.3.1PolymeraseChain Reaction (PCR)
6.3.2Next-generationSequencing (NGS)
6.3.3Microarray
6.3.4SangerSequencing
6.3.5Others
6.4.MarketAnalysis – By Application
6.4.1Diagnostics
6.4.2Research
6.4.3Others
6.4.MarketAnalysis – By End User
6.5.1ResearchInstitutes
6.5.2HealthcareFacilities & Diagnostic Centers
6.5.3Pharmaceutical& Biotechnological Companies
6.5.4ContractResearch Organization (CROs)
6.6.MarketAnalysis – By Country
6.6.1U.S.
6.6.2Canada
7.Europe Genomics Market Analysis,Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
7.1.KeyFindings / Summary
7.2.MarketAnalysis – By Type
7.2.1Product
7.2.1.1Instruments& Software
7.2.1.2Consumables
7.2.2Services
7.3.MarketAnalysis – By Technology
7.3.1PolymeraseChain Reaction (PCR)
7.3.2Next-generationSequencing (NGS)
7.3.3Microarray
7.3.4SangerSequencing
7.3.4Others
7.4.MarketAnalysis – By Application
7.4.1Diagnostics
7.4.2Research
7.4.3Others
7.5.MarketAnalysis – By End User
7.5.1ResearchInstitutes
7.5.2HealthcareFacilities & Diagnostic Centers
7.5.3Pharmaceutical& Biotechnological Companies
7.5.4ContractResearch Organization (CROs)
7.5.MarketAnalysis – By Countries/ Sub regions
7.6.1U.K.
7.6.2Germany
7.6.3France
7.6.4Italy
7.6.5Spain
7.6.6Restof Europe
8.Asia Pacific Genomics MarketAnalysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
8.1.KeyFindings / Summary
8.2.MarketAnalysis – By Type
8.2.1Product
8.2.1.1Instruments& Software
8.2.1.2Consumables
8.2.3Services
8.3.MarketAnalysis – By Technology
8.3.1PolymeraseChain Reaction (PCR)
8.3.2Next-generationSequencing (NGS)
8.3.3Microarray
8.3.4SangerSequencing
8.3.5Others
8.4.Market Analysis – By Application
8.4.1Diagnostics
8.4.2Research
8.4.3Others
8.5.MarketAnalysis – By End User
8.5.1ResearchInstitutes
8.5.2HealthcareFacilities & Diagnostic Centers
8.5.3Pharmaceutical& Biotechnological Companies
8.5.4ContractResearch Organization (CROs)
8.6.MarketAnalysis – By Countries/ Sub regions
8.6.1Japan
8.6.2India
8.6.3China
8.6.4Australia
8.6.5SoutheastAsia
8.6.6Restof Asia Pacific
9.Latin America Genomics MarketAnalysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
9.1.KeyFindings / Summary
9.2.MarketAnalysis – By Type
9.2.1Product
9.2.1.1Instruments& Software
9.2.1.2Consumables
9.2.3Services
9.3.MarketAnalysis – By Technology
9.3.1PolymeraseChain Reaction (PCR)
9.3.2Next-generationSequencing (NGS)
9.3.3Microarray
9.3.4SangerSequencing
9.3.5Others
9.4.MarketAnalysis – By Application
9.4.1Diagnostics
9.4.2Research
9.4.3Others
9.5.MarketAnalysis – By End User
9.5.1ResearchInstitutes
9.5.2HealthcareFacilities & Diagnostic Centers
9.5.3Pharmaceutical& Biotechnological Companies
9.5.4ContractResearch Organization (CROs)
9.6.MarketAnalysis – By Countries/ Sub regions
9.6.1Brazil
9.6.2Mexico
9.6.3Restof Latin America
10.Latin America Genomics MarketAnalysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
10.1.KeyFindings / Summary
10.2.MarketAnalysis – By Type
10.2.1Product
10.2.1.1Instruments& Software
10.2.1.2Consumables
10.2.3Services
10.3.MarketAnalysis – By Technology
10.3.1PolymeraseChain Reaction (PCR)
10.3.2Next-generationSequencing (NGS)
10.3.3Microarray
10.3.4SangerSequencing
10.3.5Others
10.4.MarketAnalysis – By Application
10.4.1Diagnostics
10.4.2Research
10.4.3Others
10.5.MarketAnalysis – By End User
10.5.1ResearchInstitutes
10.5.2HealthcareFacilities & Diagnostic Centers
10.5.3Pharmaceutical& Biotechnological Companies
10.5.4ContractResearch Organization (CROs)
10.6.MarketAnalysis – By Countries/Sub regions
10.6.1SouthAfrica
10.6.2GCC
10.6.3Restof Middle East & Africa
11.Competitive Analysis
11.1.KeyIndustry Developments
11.2.GlobalMarket Share Analysis (2018)
11.3.CompetitionDashboard
11.4.ComparativeAnalysis – Major Players
11.5.CompanyProfiles (Overview, Types & services, SWOT analysis, Recentdevelopments,strategies, financials (basedon availability))
11.5.1Illumina,Inc.
11.5.2ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.
11.5.4F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
11.5.5AgilentTechnologies, Inc
11.5.6OxfordNanopore Technologies
11.5.7Danaher
11.5.8QIAGEN
11.5.9BGI
11.5.10IntegraGen
11.5.11GeneralElectric
11.5.12OtherProminent Players
12.Strategic Recommendations
At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Genomics Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Genomics industry.
