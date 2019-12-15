Geothermal Heat Pumps Market 2019 – Global Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2025 | Market Research Co.

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market 2019 – Global Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2025

December 15, 2019

Geothermal Heat Pumps

Global “Geothermal Heat Pumps Market” analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Geothermal Heat Pumps Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Geothermal Heat Pumps Industry.

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole Geothermal Heat Pumps industry.

Know About Geothermal Heat Pumps Market: 

AÂ geothermal heat pumpÂ orÂ ground source heat pump (GSHP) is a centralÂ heatingÂ and/or cooling system that transfersÂ heatÂ to or from the ground. It uses the earth all the time, without any intermittency, as aÂ heatÂ source (in the winter) or aÂ heatÂ sink (in the summer).
Geothermal heat pump systems consist of the heat pump unit, the ground heat exchanger, and the air delivery system (ductwork). The heat exchanger has a system of pipes called a loop, which is buried in the ground near the building. Fluid will circulate within the heat exchanger system. The pump exchanger either takes the heat from the building and transfers it to the ground or absorbs the heat from the ground and uses it to warm the house. The main advantage of geothermal heat pumps is that they use the stable underground temperature to increase the efficiency and decrease the operational cost of the cooling and heating systems. Global geothermal heat pump market size in 2017 was valued over USD 3 billion and the annual installation is projected to exceed 873 thousand units by 2025.
Growing concerns toward environmental sustainability and energy security along with shifting trends toward bio economy-based development will drive the global geothermal heat pump market size. Introduction of energy efficiency protocols by regulators with an aim to reduce carbon footprint will further propel the industry outlook. In 2016, Government of Germany introduced Climate Action Plan 2050 across the nation with an aim to curb GHG emissions up to 55% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.
The Geothermal Heat Pumps market was valued at 3640 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 7420 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Geothermal Heat Pumps.

Top Key Manufacturers in Geothermal Heat Pumps Market:

  • Bosch Thermotechnology
  • Carrier
  • Vaillant
  • BDR Thermea
  • Modine
  • Nibe Industrier
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Viessmann
  • Trane
  • Stiebel Eltron
  • Danfoss Group
  • Weishaupt
  • Swegon
  • Wolf
  • OCHSNER Warmepumpen

    Regions Covered in the Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Residential Buildings
  • Commercial Buildings

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Vertical Closed Loop
  • Horizontal Closed Loop
  • Open Loop
  • Others

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

