GF and GFRP Composites Market 2019 Provides an In Depth Insight of Sales Analysis Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types and Application to 2024 Worldwide

GF and GFRP Composites Market 2019

International GF and GFRP Composites Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.

Short Details of GF and GFRP Composites Market Report – Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.Glass fiber & glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites refer to composite materials made of resin reinforced with glass fiber. GFRP composites is used for its high mechanical strength, light weight, corrosion and temperature resistant properties, thermal insulation, smooth internal surface, easy to form complex shapes, ease of repair and its cost effectiveness.

Global GF and GFRP Composites market competition by top manufacturers

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

PPG Industries

CPIC

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Johns Mansville

Nippon Electric Glass

Nittobo

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

The production of glass fibers increases from 6022 K MT in 2012 to 6982K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 3.69 %. In the world wide, China, North America and Europe are the major manufacturing and consumption market regions in the world. Jushi Group and Owens Corning Corporation are the global leading manufacturers of glass fibers. The production of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic increases from 10204 K MT in 2012 to 12027K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 4.38 %. In the world wide, China, North America and Europe are the major manufacturing and consumption market regions in the world.

The global glass fibers production will increase to 9128K MT in 2022, the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic production will increase to 16124K MT in 2022 it is estimated that the global glass fibers and Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic increases demand will develop with an average growth rate of about 4.79% and 4.99%, in the coming five years.

We tend to believe this industry now is mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slowly rising curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for GF and GFRP Composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 8530 million US$ in 2024, from 7150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the GF and GFRP Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Transport

Electro & Electronics

Construction

Sport & Leisure

Others

Table of Contents

1 GF and GFRP Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GF and GFRP Composites

1.2 Classification of GF and GFRP Composites by Types

1.2.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market by Application

1.3.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) GF and GFRP Composites Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) GF and GFRP Composites Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) GF and GFRP Composites Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) GF and GFRP Composites Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) GF and GFRP Composites Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of GF and GFRP Composites (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 GF and GFRP Composites Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 GF and GFRP Composites Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America GF and GFRP Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe GF and GFRP Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific GF and GFRP Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America GF and GFRP Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa GF and GFRP Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA GF and GFRP Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada GF and GFRP Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico GF and GFRP Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany GF and GFRP Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK GF and GFRP Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France GF and GFRP Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia GF and GFRP Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy GF and GFRP Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 GF and GFRP Composites Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America GF and GFRP Composites Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe GF and GFRP Composites Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific GF and GFRP Composites Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America GF and GFRP Composites Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa GF and GFRP Composites Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

