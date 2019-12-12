GI Stool Testing Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global “GI Stool Testing Market” report 2020 focuses on the GI Stool Testing industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. GI Stool Testing market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the GI Stool Testing market resulting from previous records. GI Stool Testing market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About GI Stool Testing Market:

Stools tests are performed to diagnose the GI tract disorders and aid in the detection of parasites infection, bleeding obstruction, and inflammation. Stools tests can further be utilized for diagnosis of colorectal cancer or presence of pathogens such as Rotavirus, C. difficile, H. pylori among others in the GI tract. Laboratory tests used for the stool testing are either microbial particle-based or antibody-based, which include chemiluminescence immunoassays (CLIA), immunoassay and molecular diagnostic testing.

Increased incidence of C. difficile infections and other gastrointestinal diseases increases the demand for stool tests, thereby driving the global GI stool testing market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2014, an estimated of 14.8 million adults were diagnosed with ulcers and other digestive disorders in the United States. Furthermore, in 2017, 135,430 new cases of colorectal cancer were diagnosed in the country, raising the demand for GI stool testing. However, the challenge of accurate testing restrains the market.

In 2018, the global GI Stool Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global GI Stool Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the GI Stool Testing development in United States, Europe and China. GI Stool Testing Market Covers Following Key Players:

Clinical Genomics

Diasorin

Meridian Bioscience

Quidel

bioMerieux

Cenogenics

EIKEN CHEMICAL

Helena Laboratories

Hemosure

Mobidiag

Orion Diagnostica

Pinnacle BioLabs

Polymedco

ScheBo Biotech The Information for Each Competitor Includes: Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GI Stool Testing: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of GI Stool Testing in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa GI Stool Testing Market by Types:

Microscopy Tests

Culture Tests

Ova & Parasites Test

Occult Blood Test

Stool Biomarkers Tests

OthersÂ GI Stool Testing Market by Applications:

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers and Laboratories