Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market 2020 by Market Share by Key Players, Type, Application, Size, Research Methodology and Forecast to 2025

Giant magnetoresistance (GMR) is primarily a quantum mechanical magnetoresistance effect, which is detected in the multilayers composed of alternating non-magnetic as well as ferromagnetic conductive layers. Giant magnetoresistive sensors are employed for speed, position and angle sensing. Major application area of giant magnetoresistive sensor includes automotive, industry, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense among others.

In 2018, Asia Pacific is leading the market for giant magnetoresistive sensor in terms of revenue, followed by North America and Europe globally. China is leading the market owing to its technological advancement in the field of magnetoresistive sensors, followed by Japan, India and South Korea among others. The U.S. is dominating the market for giant magnetoresistive, followed by Canada and Mexico. Germany, the U.K., Italy and France are holding prominent positions in the giant magnetoresistive sensor market across Europe. Brazil and Argentina among others are dominating the market for giant magnetoresistive sensor across rest of world.

The Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors market was valued at 122.2 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 221.5 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors.

