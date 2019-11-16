Gift Card Market Size, Share Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application To 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Gift Card Market” report provides in-depth information about Gift Card industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Gift Card Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Gift Card industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Gift Card market to grow at a CAGR of 12.76%% during the period 2019-2023.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Gift Card market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The gift card market analysis considers sales from e-gift cards and physical gift cards. Our study also finds the sales of gift cards in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the e-gift segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growth in digitalization across the global retail sector, along with versatility and flexibility will play a significant role in the e-gift segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global gift card market report looks at factors such as growth of e-commerce sector, increase in the gifting culture, and generates favorable rate of return for vendors. However, gift cards may result in additional loss of money, and the growing concern related to the use of plastic may hamper the growth of the gift card industry over the forecast period.

List of the Key Players of Gift Card:

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc.

DOCUMAX Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Givex Corp

InComm Holdings Inc.

National Gift Card Corp.

Plastek Card Solutions

Inc.

Qwikcilver Solutions

Pvt. Ltd.

Stored Value Solutions

Inc.

Village Roadshow Ltd.

Points Covered in The Gift Card Market Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecast data from 2019 to 2023.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application and etc, and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains a SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Market Dynamics:

Increase in the gifting culture With the rising number of occasions and the growing popularity of the gifting culture, the demand for gift cards has increased significantly over recent years. The sales of gift cards surge during festivals and other special days, such as Fatherâs Day and Motherâs Day. Moreover, several organizations recognize their employeesâ performance and offer incentives in the form of gift cards. Apart from buying personalized gifts, gift cards can also be used in restaurants, grocery stores, supermarkets, department stores, specialty stores, and cafes. This gifting culture will lead to the expansion of the global gift card market at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

Following are the Questions covers in Gift Card Market report:

What will the market development rate of Gift Card advertise in 2023?

Which are the most dynamic organizations with portfolios and ongoing improvement inside Gift Card industry till 2023?

What are the key elements driving the worldwide Gift Card to advertise?

What are the numerous R&D elements and information bits of knowledge to chargeable for a rising piece of the overall industry?

Who are the key producers in Gift Card advertise space?

What are the market openings highlight hazard and market review of the Gift Card Market?

What are future speculation openings in the in Gift Card scene dissecting value patterns?

What are deals, income, and value examination by sorts and uses of Gift Card Market?

What are the primary issues that will affect development, including future income projections?

What are deals, income, and value examination by districts of Gift Card industry?

What are the advertise openings and potential dangers related to Gift Card by investigating patterns?

Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors that are impelling the present market scenario, along with the growth prospects of the market over the forecast period.

Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research, incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

Country-level analysis, integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Gift Card Market.

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development over the past five years.

Comprehensive company profiles, covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several major players, the global gift card market is fragmented. Technavioâs robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gift card manufacturers, that include Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., DOCUMAX Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Givex Corp, InComm Holdings Inc., National Gift Card Corp., Plastek Card Solutions, Inc., Qwikcilver Solutions, Pvt. Ltd., Stored Value Solutions, Inc., Village Roadshow Ltd.Also, the gift card market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Gift Card market.

Sections 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Sections 2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Sections 3. MARKET LANDSCAPE

Sections 4. MARKET SIZING

Sections 5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Sections 6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Sections 7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

Sections 8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE

Sections 9. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Sections 10. Gift Card Market Dynamics.

Sections 11. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Sections 12. MARKET TRENDS

Sections 13. VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Sections 14. VENDOR ANALYSIS

Sections 15. APPENDIX

Browse the complete table of contents at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/14069920#TOC

