GigE Camera Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Global “GigE Camera Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. GigE Camera Market also studies the global GigE Camera market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About GigE Camera:

GigE cameras are based on the GigE vision interface standard developed for cameras that transmit images over gigabit Ethernet, and are used in applications that require multiple cameras, fast data transfer rates, or long cable lengths. GigE Cameras are imaging cameras that have been designed to interface with computer systems using GigE ports. GigE Cameras feature fast data transfer rates up to 1000Mb/s making them suitable for many demanding imaging applications. GigE Cameras may additionally be used in a number of locations far from a dedicated computer because of the long cable length allowed by GigE technology.

GigE Camera Market by Manufactures:

Toshiba Teli

Sony

Baumer

Matrox

Point Grey

Teledyne DALSA

Basler

Allied Vision

Jai

Qualitas

The Imaging Source

Edmund Optics

PixeLINK

IMPERX

GEViCAM

Line Scan Camera

Area Scan Camera GigE Camera Market Applications:

Industrial

Medical and Life Sciences

Security and Surveillance

GIS

GIS

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)

As a type of important industrial digital carema, and security and surveillance, GigE camera plays a valuable role in many industries. The large downstream demand drives GigE camera industry developing.

The GigE camera market is segmented by geography into different regions; namely, North America, Europe, and APAC. In the next five years, the global consumption of GigE camera will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2021 will be about 1.1 million Units. Especially, APAC is the major market for GigE cameras and is expected to grow at the highest rate in next five years.

The GigE camera industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and European.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for GigE Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.0% over the next five years, will reach 860 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.