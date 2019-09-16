 Press "Enter" to skip to content

GigE Camera Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 16, 2019

GigE Camera

Global “GigE Camera Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. GigE Camera Market also studies the global GigE Camera market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About GigE Camera:

GigE cameras are based on the GigE vision interface standard developed for cameras that transmit images over gigabit Ethernet, and are used in applications that require multiple cameras, fast data transfer rates, or long cable lengths. GigE Cameras are imaging cameras that have been designed to interface with computer systems using GigE ports. GigE Cameras feature fast data transfer rates up to 1000Mb/s making them suitable for many demanding imaging applications. GigE Cameras may additionally be used in a number of locations far from a dedicated computer because of the long cable length allowed by GigE technology.

GigE Camera Market by Manufactures:

  • Toshiba Teli
  • Sony
  • Baumer
  • Matrox
  • Point Grey
  • Teledyne DALSA
  • Basler
  • Allied Vision
  • Jai
  • Qualitas
  • The Imaging Source
  • Edmund Optics
  • PixeLINK
  • IMPERX
  • GEViCAM

  • The study objectives of this report are:

    GigE Camera Market Types:

  • Line Scan Camera
  • Area Scan Camera

    GigE Camera Market Applications:

  • Industrial
  • Medical and Life Sciences
  • Security and Surveillance
  • GIS
  • Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)

     

    Scope of Report:

  • As a type of important industrial digital carema, and security and surveillance, GigE camera plays a valuable role in many industries. The large downstream demand drives GigE camera industry developing.
  • The GigE camera market is segmented by geography into different regions; namely, North America, Europe, and APAC. In the next five years, the global consumption of GigE camera will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2021 will be about 1.1 million Units. Especially, APAC is the major market for GigE cameras and is expected to grow at the highest rate in next five years.
  • The GigE camera industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and European.
  • We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
  • The worldwide market for GigE Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.0% over the next five years, will reach 860 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the GigE Camera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe GigE Camera product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of GigE Camera, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of GigE Camera in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the GigE Camera competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the GigE Camera breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, GigE Camera market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe GigE Camera sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Pages: 137

    Market Overview of GigE Camera Market

    1.1 GigE Camera Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type I

    1.2.2 Type II

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application I

    1.3.2 Application II

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture I

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 GigE Camera Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture I GigE Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture II

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 GigE Camera Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture II GigE Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global GigE Camera Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global GigE Camera Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global GigE Camera Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global GigE Camera Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    Continued..

