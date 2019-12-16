Glass Battery Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Glass Battery Market Analysis:

A glass battery is a type of solid state battery which essentially uses a glass electrolyte and sodium or lithium metal electrodes.

Glass batteries are a low-cost battery. They are non-combustible and have long battery life with high volumetric energy density along with fast rates of charge and discharge. As compared to lithium-ion battery, sodium and lithium glass batteries have three times the energy storage capacity.

Increasing demand for batteries that have high energy density and longer cycles as well as fast charging capacity is anticipated to be the major factor expected to drive the growth of glass battery market over the forecast period.

United States will be closely followed by Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Both of these markets are projected to witness immense growth in the glass battery market due to growing demand for glass batteries from electric car manufacturers.

The global Glass Battery market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Some Major Players of Glass Battery Market Are:

Johnson Controls

Tesla

DNK Power

PolyPlus

Glass Battery Market Segmentation by Types:

Sodium Based Glass Battery

Lithium Based Glass Battery

Glass Battery Market Segmentation by Applications:

Electric Cars

Handheld Mobile Device

Energy Storage Device

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

