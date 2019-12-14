Glass Block Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

Global “Glass Block Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Glass Block market size.

About Glass Block:

Glass block is an architectural element made from glass. Glass blocks provide visual obscuration while admitting light. Sidewalk skylight (also named pavement light) made of glass bricks in Burlington House. Glass blocks are produced for both wall and floor applications, for use in floors are normally manufactured as a single solid piece, or as a hollow glass block with thicker side walls than the standard wall blocks. These blocks are normally cast into a reinforced concrete grid work or set into a metal frame, allowing multiple units to be combined to span over openings in basements and roofs. Glass wall blocks should not be used in flooring applications.Glass blocks can be used as windows, shower walls, architectural room dividers, skylights, fireplaces, floors, and more. Visit our gallery for inspiration on your commercial or residential project.

Top Key Players of Glass Block Market:

Seves Group

Pittsburgh Corning

Mulia

Bangkok Crystal

Electric Glass Building Materials

Shackerley

Roadstone

SAINT-GOBAIN

Vetro

Starglass

La Rochere

Vitrosilicon

Dezhou Zhenhua (Jinghua Group)

Hebei Jihengyuan

Major Types covered in the Glass Block Market report are:

Tempered Glass Block

Annealed Glass Block Major Applications covered in the Glass Block Market report are:

Construction

Decoration

Other Scope of Glass Block Market:

Glass block demand has maintained rapid growth in recent years, and it will stay up in the future years. The demand from developed countries will be stable and from developing countries will increase rapidly, such as China, Brazil, India, and Middle East regions, the market demand have not been tapped comprehensively and thoroughly.

Glass block capacity and production is also increased rapidly in the past years and the growth trend will continue due to the stable downstream demand.

Glass block price dropped weakly in the past years and it will keep a slight decline trend because of the market competition, especially from China.

The worldwide market for Glass Block is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.