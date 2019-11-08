Glass Fiber Market 2019 Global Industry Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Available at Market Reports World

Global “Glass Fiber Market” 2019 Research Report gives key pieces of scholarship and subsisting status of the Players and is an important Source of course and heading for Companies and people roused by the business.

Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.

The global Glass Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC and Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma). At present, Owens Corning is the world leader, holding 26.01% sales market share in 2017.

The global consumption of Glass Fiber increases from 6246.5 K MT in 2013 to 7277.9 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of about 3.89%. In 2017, the global Glass Fiber consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 30.83% of global consumption of Glass Fiber.

Glass Fiber downstream is wide and recently Glass Fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer, Wind Power and others. Globally, the Glass Fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction and Transportation. They accounts for nearly 61.97% of total downstream consumption of Glass Fiber in global. Glass Fiber can be mainly divided into General-Purpose Glass Fibers and Special-Purpose Glass Fibers which General-Purpose Glass Fibers captures about 89.07% of Glass Fiber market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America, Europe, Japan and China are the major leaders in the international market of Glass Fiber.

The worldwide market for Glass Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Glass Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Finally, the Glass Fiber Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

