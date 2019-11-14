Glass Fiber Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Glass Fiber

Global Glass Fiber Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Glass Fiber Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Glass Fiber industry.

Geographically, Glass Fiber Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Glass Fiber including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Glass Fiber Market Repot:

  • Owens Corning
  • Jushi Group
  • Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
  • CPIC
  • Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
  • PPG Industries
  • Nippon Electric Glass
  • Johns Mansville
  • Nittobo
  • Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
  • Binani-3B
  • Sichuan Weibo
  • Jiangsu Jiuding
  • Lanxess
  • Changzhou Tianma
  • Ahlstrom

    About Glass Fiber:

    Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.

    Glass Fiber Industry report begins with a basic Glass Fiber market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Glass Fiber Market Types:

  • General-Purpose Glass Fibers
  • Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

    Glass Fiber Market Applications:

  • Construction
  • Transportation
  • Industrial
  • Consumer
  • Wind Power
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Glass Fiber market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Glass Fiber?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Glass Fiber space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Glass Fiber?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Glass Fiber market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Glass Fiber opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Glass Fiber market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Glass Fiber market?

    Scope of Report:

  • The global Glass Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC and Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma). At present, Owens Corning is the world leader, holding 26.01% sales market share in 2017.
  • The global consumption of Glass Fiber increases from 6246.5 K MT in 2013 to 7277.9 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of about 3.89%. In 2017, the global Glass Fiber consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 30.83% of global consumption of Glass Fiber.
  • Glass Fiber downstream is wide and recently Glass Fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer, Wind Power and others. Globally, the Glass Fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction and Transportation. They accounts for nearly 61.97% of total downstream consumption of Glass Fiber in global. Glass Fiber can be mainly divided into General-Purpose Glass Fibers and Special-Purpose Glass Fibers which General-Purpose Glass Fibers captures about 89.07% of Glass Fiber market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America, Europe, Japan and China are the major leaders in the international market of Glass Fiber.
  • The worldwide market for Glass Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Glass Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Glass Fiber Market major leading market players in Glass Fiber industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Glass Fiber Industry report also includes Glass Fiber Upstream raw materials and Glass Fiber downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 137

