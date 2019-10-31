 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market Size Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players 2018-2023

By Joann Wilson on October 31, 2019

Glass

Report Title: 2018-2023 Global and Regional Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market Reports offer detail insights on current market competition worldwide covering top-line vendors list, drivers. In Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market report helps to analysed growth forecasts considering past industry status and future plans accordingly. Proficient insights based on financial status of Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market and adopted business strategies are also discussed.

The GFRC market is estimated at USD 2.01 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.32 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the GFRC market can be attributed to the increasing use of GFRC in construction activities, owing to its exceptional properties, such as aesthetic appeal, sound absorption, fire resistance, moisture resistance, and rapid construction.

This Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market report is a unique tool assessment providing decision-making overview for readers with technology trends, production, consumer benefits and development opportunities worldwide. Overall Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market Statistics and figures with revenue and growth rate also presented as a valuable source of guidance. There are Leading market players in Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Industry which are listed below. Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Report show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application;

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market by Top Manufacturers:
Ultratech Cement Ltd. , Formglas Products Ltd. , Willis Construction Co. Inc. , Clark Pacific , Loveld , Fibrex , Betofiber A.S. , Stromberg Architectural , Bb Fiberbeton , Nanjing Beilida New Material System Engineering Co., Ltd. , Generale Prefabbricati S.P.A., Bcm Grc Limited, Arabian Tile Company Ltd., Quattro Design Solutions, Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd

By Process
Spray, Premix, Hybrid

By Application
Commercial Construction, Residential Construction, Civil & Other Infrastructure Construction,

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market plays dynamic role in the following region:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of 2018-2023 Global and Regional Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

  • Chapter 1 Industry Overview
  • Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis
  • Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis
  • Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis
  • Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis
  • Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis
  • Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis
  • Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis
  • Chapter 9 Industry Chain Analysis
  • Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast
  • Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis
  • Chapter 12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Finally, Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market report analyse the manufacturing cost of the product, which is very important for the manufacturer and competitors, raw material price, manufacturing process cost, labour cost, energy cost, all these kinds of cost will affect the market trend, to know the manufacturing cost better, to know the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market better.

 

