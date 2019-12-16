Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size 2020– Global Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method and Forecast 2024

Global "Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market" 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape.

Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.Glass fiber & glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites refer to composite materials made of resin reinforced with glass fiber. GFRP composites is used for its high mechanical strength, light weight, corrosion and temperature resistant properties, thermal insulation, smooth internal surface, easy to form complex shapes, ease of repair and its cost effectiveness..

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

PPG Industries

CPIC

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Johns Mansville

Nippon Electric Glass

Nittobo

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex and many more. Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market can be Split into:

General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers. By Applications, the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market can be Split into:

Building & Construction

Electronics

Transportation