Glass Fibers Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Glass Fibers

GlobalGlass Fibers Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Glass Fibers Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Glass Fibers Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Glass Fibers globally.

About Glass Fibers:

Glass Fiber is a type of fiber-reinforced plastic where the reinforcement fiber is specifically glass fiber. The glass fiber may be randomly arranged, flattened into a sheet, or woven into a fabric.

Glass Fibers Market Manufactures:

  • Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
  • Owens Corning Corpation
  • PPG
  • Lanxess

    Glass Fibers Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Glass Fibers Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Glass Fibers Market Types:

  • General-purpose Glass Fibers
  • Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

    Glass Fibers Market Applications:

  • Building & Construction
  • Electronics
  • Transportation
  • Other

    The Report provides in depth research of the Glass Fibers Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Glass Fibers Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Glass Fibers Market Report:

  • Europe is the main production region, but also the main consumption region, in 2015, the production in Europe was about 1050 K Tonne, and the consumption was about 2260 K Tonne, The European market was in short supply, European consumption mainly depends on imports. China exports a lot of fiberglass to Europe every year.
  • There are a few producers in Europe, European glass fiber product quality is excellent.
  • The players that there are production bases in Europe mainly include Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Owens Corning Corporation, PPG, Lanxess, and others. Saint-Gobain Vetrotex is the biggest player in Europe, and Saint-Gobain Vetrotexâs production occupied more than 38% market share in Europe.
  • Europes consumer market is mainly concentrated in Western Europe developed countries, such as Germany, France, and southern Europe such Italy and other countries. Building & Construction accounted for most consumption share.
  • The worldwide market for Glass Fibers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Glass Fibers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Glass Fibers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Glass Fibers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Glass Fibers in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Glass Fibers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Glass Fibers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Glass Fibers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Glass Fibers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    1 Glass Fibers Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Glass Fibers by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Glass Fibers Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Glass Fibers Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Glass Fibers Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Glass Fibers Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Glass Fibers Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Glass Fibers Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Glass Fibers Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Glass Fibers Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

