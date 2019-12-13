Glass Fibers Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

About Glass Fibers:

Glass Fiber is a type of fiber-reinforced plastic where the reinforcement fiber is specifically glass fiber. The glass fiber may be randomly arranged, flattened into a sheet, or woven into a fabric.

Glass Fibers Market Manufactures:

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Owens Corning Corpation

PPG

Glass Fibers Market Types:

General-purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers Glass Fibers Market Applications:

Building & Construction

Electronics

Transportation

Glass Fibers Market Applications:

Europe is the main production region, but also the main consumption region, in 2015, the production in Europe was about 1050 K Tonne, and the consumption was about 2260 K Tonne, The European market was in short supply, European consumption mainly depends on imports. China exports a lot of fiberglass to Europe every year.

There are a few producers in Europe, European glass fiber product quality is excellent.

The players that there are production bases in Europe mainly include Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Owens Corning Corporation, PPG, Lanxess, and others. Saint-Gobain Vetrotex is the biggest player in Europe, and Saint-Gobain Vetrotexâs production occupied more than 38% market share in Europe.

Europes consumer market is mainly concentrated in Western Europe developed countries, such as Germany, France, and southern Europe such Italy and other countries. Building & Construction accounted for most consumption share.

This report focuses on the Glass Fibers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.