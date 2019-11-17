Glass-ionomer Cement Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends Development and Growth Factors by Regions Overview to 2024

Market report passes on a first Survey of the Market including its definition, software and innovation. In addition, The Industry report investigates the Major Market players in detail.

Short Details of Glass-ionomer Cement Market Report – Dental cement is a type of dental material that can be used for different purposes. Some cements are used to restore dental work, while others are used to create original dental work. Some are permanent, while others are temporary. Dentists must make sure to follow the manufacturers directions for each type of cement, in terms of mixing, using the correct ratios and subjecting it to the correct temperatures. There are five types of dental cement: zinc-oxide eugenol, zinc phosphate, polycarboxylate, glass ionomer and composite resin. ,

Global Glass-ionomer Cement market competition by top manufacturers

GC (Japan)

3M (US)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (US)

Mitsui Kulzer (Japan)

Shofu (Japan)

Ivoclar Vivadent (Switzerland)

VOCO (Germnay)

Kerr (US)

DENTAURUM (Germnay)

Prime Dental (US)

Promedica (Germnay)

I-dental (Lithuania)

Harvard (Germany)

Rongxiang Dent (China)

Shanghai DMF (China)

Shanghai New Century (China)





This report focuses on the Glass-ionomer Cement in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Restorative cements

Luting cement

Others,

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Glass-ionomer Cement Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

————————————————————

3 Global Glass-ionomer Cement Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Glass-ionomer Cement Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Glass-ionomer Cement Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Glass-ionomer Cement Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Glass-ionomer Cement Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Glass-ionomer Cement Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Glass-ionomer Cement Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Glass-ionomer Cement by Country

5.1 North America Glass-ionomer Cement Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Glass-ionomer Cement Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

8 South America Glass-ionomer Cement by Country

8.1 South America Glass-ionomer Cement Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Glass-ionomer Cement Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Glass-ionomer Cement by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Glass-ionomer Cement Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass-ionomer Cement Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Glass-ionomer Cement Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

11 Global Glass-ionomer Cement Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Glass-ionomer Cement Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Glass-ionomer Cement Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Glass-ionomer Cement Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Glass-ionomer Cement Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Glass-ionomer Cement Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Glass-ionomer Cement Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Glass-ionomer Cement Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Glass-ionomer Cement Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Glass-ionomer Cement Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Glass-ionomer Cement Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Glass-ionomer Cement Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Glass-ionomer Cement Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Glass-ionomer Cement Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Glass-ionomer Cement Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Glass-ionomer Cement Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

