Glass Mat Market 2019: Developing Technology, Size, Tendencies and Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

About Glass Mat

Glass mat (or glass veil) is a non-woven material composed of randomly sized fiberglass that is uniformly distributed and bonded together by organic additives. The mat forming process produces a fabric that is strong, stable and heat-resistant. Customers can specify weight and other physical characteristics of the glass filament mat, such as stiffness and porosity.

Glass Mat Market Key Players:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Binani Industries

Saint-Gobain

Taiwan Glass

CPIC

Nippon Electric Glass

Nitto Boseki

China Beihai

Jiangsu Changhai

Texas Fiberglass

Jiangsu Jiuding

Glass Mat Market Types:

Chopped Strand

Continuous Filament Glass Mat Applications:

Construction &Infrastructure

Automotive &Transportation

Industrial &Chemical