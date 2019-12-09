Glass Packaging Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2024

“Glass Packaging Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific. The report initiated with study introduction which is followed by statistical details of the market that reveals the current market status and future forecast.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12242715

Secondly, global Glass Packaging Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Glass Packaging market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Report Description

Introduction

Glass is one of the most trusted and tested packaging materials in terms of health, taste and the environment safety. Glass packaging is 100% recyclable and can be recycled, repeatedly without loss in quality or purity. Presently, around 80% of the glass that is recovered is converted into new glass products. Additionally, glass consists of a single material, which reduces energy and material waste during production.

Glass packaging keeps the products safe and healthy for longer periods because glass is non-reactive with many consumable and non-consumable products. Glass is commonly known for its recyclability and reuse. This makes it the best packaging product for alcoholic, non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products. Glass has a number of properties such as sterility, chemical inertness, and malleability, and water-resistance, which make it more appropriate for packaging a variety of perishable and non-perishable products.

The glass packaging market is mainly driven by various factors such as increased consumption of beverages, especially alcoholic beverages, and carbonated soft drinks (CSD) is considered one of the key factors behind the demand for glass packaging. Growth in pharmaceutical industry, and several environmental benefits associated with glass packaging are expected to be a few of the other drivers of the market during the forecast period.

For the purpose of study, the market has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. On the basis of product, in 2016, Standard glass quality held the largest share of the global glass packaging market. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, food packaging, personal care packaging, and others. Beverage packaging has dominated the market during the forecast period.

The global glass packaging market is expected to progress at 3.29% CAGR during the forecast period. In 2017, the market was led by Asia-Pacific, with a 34.3% share, followed by Europe and North America with shares of 27.9% and 22.0%, respectively.

Key Players

The global glass packaging market consist of players such as, Owens-Illinois Inc. (U.S.), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), Vidrala S.A. (Spain), BA Vidro (Portugal), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), and Vetropack Holding Company (Switzerland). StÃÂ¶lzle Glass Group (Switzerland), Verallia (France), Piramal Enterprises Limited (India), Wiegand-Glas GmbH (Germany), ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A. (Italy), VERESCENCE (France), Luigi Bormioli Corporation (Italy), and Vetrobalsamo S.p.A (Italy), are among others.

Objectives of Global Glass Packaging Market Analysis & Forecast, 2018Ã¢â¬â2022

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next four years for various segments and sub-segments of the global glass packaging market.

To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global glass packaging market based on various tools, such as Supply Chain Analysis, and PorterÃ¢â¬â¢s Five Force Analysis.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments concerning regions and their respective key countries.

To provide country-level analysis of the market concerning the current market size and future prospects.

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by product, application, and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market in a comprehensive way.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new technology developments, and research & development in the glass packaging market

Target Audience

Manufactures

Distributors

Research Institute & education institute

Potential investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

The global glass packaging market is estimated to reach USD 66,766.0 million by 2022.

By product, premium glass quality segment accounted for the largest share with 38.2% in the global glass packaging market with a market value of USD 21,778.2 million in 2017.

Based on application, beverage packaging accounted for the market share of 57.6% in 2017, with a market value of USD 32,840.1 million.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific has been projected to have the largest market share of 34.3% in the global glass packaging market in 2017.

Regional and Country Analysis of global glass packaging market Estimation and Forecast

Asia-Pacific dominated the glass packaging market. The rising consumption of alcoholic beverage drives the market in the region. Additionally, increased per capita disposable income, changing preferences and lifestyle of consumers, drive the growth of the market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the key contributors in the market. China is the leading market in the region. Hence, the region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 3.60% and retain its leading position during the forecast period.

Europe is the second largest market for the global glass packaging. As per the Global Information System on Alcohol and Health (GISAH), Europe has the highest alcohol consumption in the world . Hence, the demand for alcoholic beverages is very high, which drives the demand for glass packaging in the region. Moreover, the region has always played a crucial role in innovation and development of personal care, hygiene and beauty products and packaging, which is also a positive influence on the market growth.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

Middle East & Africa

South America

Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12242715

Glass Packaging Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Glass Packaging Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Glass Packaging market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Glass Packaging market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Glass Packaging market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Glass Packaging market

To analyze opportunities in the Glass Packaging market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Glass Packaging market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Purchase this report (Price 4450 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12242715

Glass Packaging Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Glass Packaging trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Glass Packaging Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Glass Packaging Market

Glass Packaging Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Glass Packaging Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Glass Packaging Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Glass Packaging Market competitors.

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/12242715#TOC

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

Flea & Tick Products Market Share, Size 2019 Size, Global Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025

Center Channel Speakers Market Size,Share ,Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2025

Decorative Film Market Size,Share 2019 Exclusivity – by Recent Growth Status, Revenue, Augmentation, key Development Ideas by Market Reports World with Top Players

PVC Flooring Market Size, Share 2019 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2025

Metal & Glass Coatings Market Size, Share 2019 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends and Industry Growth Research Report