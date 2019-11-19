Glass Partition Wall Market 2019 Review, Future Growth, Global Survey, In-depth Analysis, Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies, Trends and Forecast by Regions

Short Details of Glass Partition Wall Market Report – The Glass Partition is glasses used as the walls or doors in constructionsï¼glass partitions are mainly used in interior spaces. The Glass Partition walls are the walls made of glass panels, some of them have sound proof and fire resistance features. The materials of the glass partition are the tempered glass, or glass combined with other materials.

Global Glass Partition Wall market competition by top manufacturers

Lindner-group

Optima

Dormakaba

Hufcor

AXIS

Jeld Wen

Maars

IMT

CARVART

Lizzanno Partitions

JEB

Nanawall

Lacantina

Panda

DIRTT Environmental Solutions

CR Laurence

Klein



The Scope of the Report:

The large downstream demand for Glass Partition Wall has been and still remains fairly stable. The global market size for glass partition wall reached 14594.44 Million USD in 2016 from 9678.36 Million USD in 2012.

North America ranks the top in terms of market size of Glass Partition Wall, it alone consists of 40.22% of the global market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 30.51% of the global market. China and Japan together consists of 20.36%of the global Glass Partition Wall market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies only 8.91% of the global glass partition wall market.

Dormakaba ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Glass Partition Wall, occupies 8.46% of the global market share in 2016; While, Hufcor, with a market share of 6.72%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 29.82% of the global market in 2016.

This report focuses on the Glass Partition Wall in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Movable Partition

Sliding doors

Demountable

Acoustical glass By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial Buildings

Institutional Buildings

Industrial Buildings