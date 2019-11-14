 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Glass Wool Insulation Material Market 2019 Research Analysis by Size, Strategies, Key Manufacturers, Trends and SWOT Analysis to 2024

November 14, 2019

Glass Wool Insulation Material

Global “Glass Wool Insulation Material Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Glass Wool Insulation Material in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Glass Wool Insulation Material Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Owens Corning
  • Johns Manville
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Knauf
  • Atlas Roofing
  • PPG Industries
  • DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Glass Wool Insulation Material industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Glass Wool Insulation Material Market Types:

  • Glass Wool Board
  • Glass Wool Unbonded Blanket
  • Glass Wool Blanket
  • Others

    Glass Wool Insulation Material Market Applications:

  • Exterior Insulation
  • Indoor Insulation
  • Pipe Insulation
  • Others

    Finally, the Glass Wool Insulation Material market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Glass Wool Insulation Material market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Firstly, glass wool insulation material is a kind of building materials, mainly used in building industry. Not only has small specific density, but also with better moisture proof properties, higher strength performance. Have the characteristics which other mineral cotton does not contain.
  • Secondly, recycled glass is the main raw materials for the product of glass wool insulation material. With the development of the downstream industries, glass wool insulation material production keeps increase recent years, some traditional mineral wool manufacturers entered the glass wool insulation material industry.
  • Thirdly, all manufactures in the USA are committed to the improvement of product. The major producer includes Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Saint-Gobain, Knauf, and PPG Industries. Owens Corning is the largest producer since 2011.
  • The worldwide market for Glass Wool Insulation Material is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Glass Wool Insulation Material in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 115

    1 Glass Wool Insulation Material Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Glass Wool Insulation Material by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Glass Wool Insulation Material Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Glass Wool Insulation Material Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Glass Wool Insulation Material Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Glass Wool Insulation Material Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Glass Wool Insulation Material Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Glass Wool Insulation Material Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Glass Wool Insulation Material Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Glass Wool Insulation Material Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

