Glaucoma Market 2019 Industry Share, Size, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Glaucoma Market” by analysing various key segments of this Glaucoma market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Glaucoma market competitors.

Regions covered in the Glaucoma Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Glaucoma Market: 

Glaucoma is an asymptomatic eye-related disorder that occurs due to the buildup of fluid pressure inside the eye. This leads to damage of the optic nerve in the eye, and is a hereditary disorder. Immediate treatment of people suffering from glaucoma is essential as glaucoma in severe cases may result in loss of vision permanently. In addition, glaucoma is anticipated to be the leading cause of blindness among people in the age group of 60 years and above. The glaucoma surgeries comprise of non-invasive devices, invasive as well as minimally invasive devices to decrease the production of intraocular fluid, which is also known as aqueous humor.The key factors that drive the market growth include increase in prevalence of glaucoma disease worldwide and growth in geriatric population. In addition, rise in demand for advanced ophthalmic devices supplement the market growth.In 2018, the global Glaucoma market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Glaucoma Market:

  • Novartis
  • Glaukos
  • New World Medical
  • Ellex Medical Lasers
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Bausch Health (BHC)
  • Topcon
  • Lumenis
  • Allergan
  • Nidek
  • HAAG-Streit Holding
  • Essilor International
  • Hoya
  • Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems
  • Carl Zeiss Meditec
  • Sonomed Escalon
  • HumanOptics
  • PhysIOL
  • Calhoun Vision Center
  • RISI

    Glaucoma Market by Applications:

  • Eye Hospitals
  • Ophthalmology Clinics
  • Outpatient Surgical Centers

    Glaucoma Market by Types:

  • Conventional Glaucoma Surgeries
  • Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Glaucoma Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Glaucoma Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Glaucoma Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Glaucoma Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Glaucoma Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Glaucoma Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Glaucoma Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Glaucoma Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Glaucoma Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Glaucoma Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Glaucoma Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Glaucoma Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Glaucoma Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Glaucoma Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Glaucoma Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Glaucoma Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Glaucoma Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Glaucoma Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Glaucoma Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Glaucoma Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Glaucoma Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Glaucoma Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Glaucoma Revenue by Product
    4.3 Glaucoma Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Glaucoma Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Glaucoma by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Glaucoma Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Glaucoma Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Glaucoma by Product
    6.3 North America Glaucoma by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Glaucoma by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Glaucoma Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Glaucoma Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Glaucoma by Product
    7.3 Europe Glaucoma by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Glaucoma by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Glaucoma Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Glaucoma Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Glaucoma by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Glaucoma by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Glaucoma by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Glaucoma Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Glaucoma Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Glaucoma by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Glaucoma by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Glaucoma by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glaucoma Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glaucoma Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Glaucoma by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Glaucoma by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Glaucoma Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Glaucoma Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Glaucoma Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Glaucoma Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Glaucoma Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Glaucoma Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Glaucoma Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Glaucoma Forecast
    12.5 Europe Glaucoma Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Glaucoma Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Glaucoma Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Glaucoma Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Glaucoma Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

