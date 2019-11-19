Glaucoma Market 2019 Industry Share, Size, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Glaucoma Market” by analysing various key segments of this Glaucoma market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Glaucoma market competitors.

Regions covered in the Glaucoma Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Glaucoma Market:

Glaucoma is an asymptomatic eye-related disorder that occurs due to the buildup of fluid pressure inside the eye. This leads to damage of the optic nerve in the eye, and is a hereditary disorder. Immediate treatment of people suffering from glaucoma is essential as glaucoma in severe cases may result in loss of vision permanently. In addition, glaucoma is anticipated to be the leading cause of blindness among people in the age group of 60 years and above. The glaucoma surgeries comprise of non-invasive devices, invasive as well as minimally invasive devices to decrease the production of intraocular fluid, which is also known as aqueous humor.The key factors that drive the market growth include increase in prevalence of glaucoma disease worldwide and growth in geriatric population. In addition, rise in demand for advanced ophthalmic devices supplement the market growth.In 2018, the global Glaucoma market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Glaucoma Market:

Novartis

Glaukos

New World Medical

Ellex Medical Lasers

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Bausch Healthï¼BHCï¼

Topcon

Lumenis

Allergan

Nidek

HAAG-Streit Holding

Essilor International

Hoya

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Sonomed Escalon

HumanOptics

PhysIOL

Calhoun Vision Center

Eye Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Outpatient Surgical Centers Glaucoma Market by Types:

Conventional Glaucoma Surgeries