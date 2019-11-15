Glioma Diagnosis and Treatment Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Global "Glioma Diagnosis and Treatment Market" report 2019

A glioma is a type of tumor that originates in the brain and is also known as a primary brain tumor. There are numerous types of gliomas which are entitled based on the origin of the cell type including oligodendrogliomas, astrocytoma, ependymomas, and glioblastoma. Nearly 33 percent of all brain tumors are gliomas.Astrocytoma is the most common types of glioma diagnosed worldwide, as more than 30% of all the diagnosed cases with brain tumors are astrocytoma. These types of tumors are not curable as they spread easily through normal brain tissue. The American Brain Tumor Association has evaluated that around 7% of all the primary brain tumors represent astrocytoma.

