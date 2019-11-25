Global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global “1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
1,2 Hexanediol is colorless transparent liquid with mild sweet flavor. It is soluble in water, ethanol, ether, and low-carbon aliphatic hydrocarbons. It can be used as solvents, spices, medical disinfectants.
In consumption market, the Growth Rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Europe and USA is still the main consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy and the shares are 27.03% and 41.52% in 2016, respectively.
There are two major classfications of 1,2 Hexanediol, Pharmaceutical Grade and Chemical Grade. Chemical Grade is the major classfication which account for 65.30% in 2016. 1,2 Hexanediol can be widely used in Cosmetic, Ink, Medicine and Others. Survey results showed that Medicine is the major consumption of 1,2 Hexanediol, which accounts for 34.89% in 2016. Due to the development of economy and its unique characteristics, in particular itâs no harm to peopleâs health, these industries will need more 1,2 Hexanediol. So, 1,2 Hexanediol has a huge market potential in the future.
The major raw material for 1,2 Hexanediol is 1-Hexene and Formic acid. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of 1,2 Hexanediol industry.
