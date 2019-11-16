Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
1,3-Butanediol (also known as butane-1,3-diol, or 1,3-dihydroxybutane) is a diol used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of polyester plasticizers and other products. It finds some use as a solvent for flavorings and as a humectant in pet foods, tobacco and cosmetics. It is one of four stable structural isomers of butanediol. In biology, 1,3-Butanediol is used as a hypoglycaemic agent. 1,3-Butanediol can be converted into Î²-hydroxybutyrate and serve as a substrate for brain metabolism.
There are few companies in the 1,3-Butanediol industry currently. The industry has a high concentration and OXEA, DAICEL and KH Neochem accounted for 93.82% in 2017.
The global production market is concentrated in Japan and USA, Europe. The Japan region accounts about 49.27% share of the global production, followed by USA (about 27.42%) and Europe (23.31%) in 2017.
The consumption of China, USA, Europe and Japan were 8.51%, 22.53%, 18.02% and 25.22%, Japan is the main export region in the world.
There will be some 1,3-Butanediol manufacturers in China in the future, if the demand technology and policy meet the favorable change, even a project had been turned out by a company named Jilin DOT, but it has no 1,3-Butanediol product at present according to our survey.
Although sales of 1,3-Butanediol brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the 1,3-Butanediol field hastily.
