Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

About 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0):

1,3-Butanediol (also known as butane-1,3-diol, or 1,3-dihydroxybutane) is a diol used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of polyester plasticizers and other products. It finds some use as a solvent for flavorings and as a humectant in pet foods, tobacco and cosmetics. It is one of four stable structural isomers of butanediol. In biology, 1,3-Butanediol is used as a hypoglycaemic agent. 1,3-Butanediol can be converted into ?-hydroxybutyrate and serve as a substrate for brain metabolism.

Competitive Key Vendors-

OXEA

DAICEL

1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Types:

Chemical Synthesis

Fermentation 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Applications:

Cosmetic

Industrial This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) industry. Scope of 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market:

There are few companies in the 1,3-Butanediol industry currently. The industry has a high concentration and OXEA, DAICEL and KH Neochem accounted for 93.82% in 2017.

The global production market is concentrated in Japan and USA, Europe. The Japan region accounts about 49.27% share of the global production, followed by USA (about 27.42%) and Europe (23.31%) in 2017.

The consumption of China, USA, Europe and Japan were 8.51%, 22.53%, 18.02% and 25.22%, Japan is the main export region in the world.

There will be some 1,3-Butanediol manufacturers in China in the future, if the demand technology and policy meet the favorable change, even a project had been turned out by a company named Jilin DOT, but it has no 1,3-Butanediol product at present according to our survey.

Although sales of 1,3-Butanediol brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the 1,3-Butanediol field hastily.

The worldwide market for 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 70 million US$ in 2024, from 70 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.