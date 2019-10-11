 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

1,3-Butanediol

Global “1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0):

1,3-Butanediol (also known as butane-1,3-diol, or 1,3-dihydroxybutane) is a diol used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of polyester plasticizers and other products. It finds some use as a solvent for flavorings and as a humectant in pet foods, tobacco and cosmetics. It is one of four stable structural isomers of butanediol. In biology, 1,3-Butanediol is used as a hypoglycaemic agent. 1,3-Butanediol can be converted into ?-hydroxybutyrate and serve as a substrate for brain metabolism.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • OXEA
  • DAICEL
  • KH Neochem

    1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Types:

  • Chemical Synthesis
  • Fermentation

    1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Applications:

  • Cosmetic
  • Industrial

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) industry.

    Scope of 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market:

  • There are few companies in the 1,3-Butanediol industry currently. The industry has a high concentration and OXEA, DAICEL and KH Neochem accounted for 93.82% in 2017.
  • The global production market is concentrated in Japan and USA, Europe. The Japan region accounts about 49.27% share of the global production, followed by USA (about 27.42%) and Europe (23.31%) in 2017.
  • The consumption of China, USA, Europe and Japan were 8.51%, 22.53%, 18.02% and 25.22%, Japan is the main export region in the world.
  • There will be some 1,3-Butanediol manufacturers in China in the future, if the demand technology and policy meet the favorable change, even a project had been turned out by a company named Jilin DOT, but it has no 1,3-Butanediol product at present according to our survey.
  • Although sales of 1,3-Butanediol brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the 1,3-Butanediol field hastily.
  • The worldwide market for 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 70 million US$ in 2024, from 70 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0), Growing Market of 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0)) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Report pages: 101

    Important Key questions answered in 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

