Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

1,3-Butanediol (also known as butane-1,3-diol, or 1,3-dihydroxybutane) is a diol used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of polyester plasticizers and other products. It finds some use as a solvent for flavorings and as a humectant in pet foods, tobacco and cosmetics. It is one of four stable structural isomers of butanediol. In biology, 1,3-Butanediol is used as a hypoglycaemic agent. 1,3-Butanediol can be converted into ?-hydroxybutyrate and serve as a substrate for brain metabolism.
