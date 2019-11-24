Global 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

Global “1,4 Butanediol (BDO) market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13515079

1,4-Butanediol is the organic compound with the formula HOCH2CH2CH2CH2OH. It is a colorless viscous liquid. It is one of four stable isomers of butanediol..

1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

Lyondellbasell

Dairen Chemical Corp.

Ashland

Nanya Plastics Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

INVISTA

Markor Chem

Shanxi Sanwei Group and many more. 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market can be Split into:

Reppe Process

Davy Process

Butadiene Process

Propylene Oxide Process

Others. By Applications, the 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market can be Split into:

Producing plastics

Solvents

Electronic chemicals

Elastic fibers