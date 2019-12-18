Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market 2020: Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024!!

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

High Fructose Corn Syrup

Summary

  • High fructose corn syrup (HFCS), a sweetener made from corn, comes in two primary compositionsâHFCS-42 and HFCS-55. This means it is composed of either 42 percent or 55 percent fructose, with the remaining sugars being primarily glucose and higher sugars (chains of glucose).
  Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
    Key Companies

  • Ingredion Incorporated
  • ADM
  • Roquette
  • Tate & Lyle
  • Cargill

    High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Segmentation

    Market by Application

  • Beverages
  • Baked Foods
  • Dairy & Desserts
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • HFCS-42
  • HFCS-55
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

