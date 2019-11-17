 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

1,4-Dichlorobenzene

Global “1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Get a sample copy of the report at :- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13806738   

1,4-Dichlorobenzene (p-DCB, para-dichlorobenzene) is an organic compound with the formula C6H4Cl2. This colorless solid has a strong odor. In terms of its structure, the molecule consists of two chlorine atoms substituted for hydrogen at opposing sites on a benzene ring. The p-DCB is used a pesticide and a deodorant, most familiarly in mothballs in which it is a replacement for the more traditional naphthalene. p-DCB is also used as a precursor in the production of the polymer poly(p-phenylene sulfide).
At present, the major manufacturer of PDCB is located in China and most of them are in Jiangsu and Shandong areas. And China has been the biggest export PDCB country in the world.
PDCB is primarily used in mothballs and similar products to protect clothing from moths. Uses for individual PDCB products vary widely. Always read and follow the label when applying pesticide products. PDCB is also used in deodorant blocks for rest room toilets and trash containers. However the carcinogenicity of PDCB has caused the concern of public.
The PPS market increased greatly at the speed of nearly 8% annually in recent years. The production of PPS will consume great amount of PDCB in the future.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • PPG
  • Yangnong Jiangsu
  • Nanhua Sinopec
  • Pengyu Jiangsu
  • Haichen
  • Bayer
  • Dacheng Shandong
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Monsanto
  • Kureha
  • Fenghuangdao Yangzhou

    1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market by Types

  • Type I
  • Type II

    1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market by Applications

  • Disinfectant
  • Deodorant
  • Pesticide
  • Other Chemicals

    Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13806738    

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content (TOC) Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Segment by Type

    2.3 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption by Type

    2.4 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Segment by Application

    2.5 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption by Application

    3 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene by Players

    3.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    Browse Table Of Content(TOC) At – https://www.absolutereports.com/TOC/13806738#TOC

    And Many More……………

    No. of Pages: – 159

    Purchase This Report (Price 3660 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13806738   

    About Absolute Reports:

    Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Mail id: [email protected]

    Our Other report :
    Meat Product Market 2019: Global Business Overview, Sales, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

    Depression Drugs Market 2019 Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application by 2024

    Global Antimony Market 2019 Sales Overview, Growth Opportunities and Restraint to 2024

    Tongue Cleaner Market 2019 Share, Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2025

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.