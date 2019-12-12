 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

December 12, 2019

1,4-Dichlorobenzene

The report outlines the competitive framework of the 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

1,4-Dichlorobenzene (p-DCB, para-dichlorobenzene) is an organic compound with the formula C6H4Cl2. This colorless solid has a strong odor. In terms of its structure, the molecule consists of two chlorine atoms substituted for hydrogen at opposing sites on a benzene ring. The p-DCB is used a pesticide and a deodorant, most familiarly in mothballs in which it is a replacement for the more traditional naphthalene. p-DCB is also used as a precursor in the production of the polymer poly(p-phenylene sulfide).
At present, the major manufacturer of PDCB is located in China and most of them are in Jiangsu and Shandong areas. And China has been the biggest export PDCB country in the world.
PDCB is primarily used in mothballs and similar products to protect clothing from moths. Uses for individual PDCB products vary widely. Always read and follow the label when applying pesticide products. PDCB is also used in deodorant blocks for rest room toilets and trash containers. However the carcinogenicity of PDCB has caused the concern of public.
The PPS market increased greatly at the speed of nearly 8% annually in recent years. The production of PPS will consume great amount of PDCB in the future.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

PPG

  • Yangnong Jiangsu
  • Nanhua Sinopec
  • Pengyu Jiangsu
  • Haichen
  • Bayer
  • Dacheng Shandong
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Monsanto
  • Kureha
  • Fenghuangdao Yangzhou

    1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market by Types

  • Type I
  • Type II

    1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market by Applications

  • Disinfectant
  • Deodorant
  • Pesticide
  • Other Chemicals

    This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the 1,4-Dichlorobenzene with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

