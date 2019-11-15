 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market 2020 Research, Size, Share Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

1,6-Hexanediol

Global “1,6-Hexanediol Market gives theoretical, experimental learning outfitted to the provisions of advertising researchers. market will meet imposing development over the estimate time frame driven by an increasing popularity of 1,6-Hexanediol Market. growing demand for 1,6-Hexanediol market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period 2020-2024.

Summary

  • 1, 6-Hexanediol (HO CH2 (CH2)4CH2OH) is a colorless crystalline solid that melts at 42 Â°C and boils at 250 Â°C. It is soluble in water and is hygroscopic. 1, 6-Hexanediol is a valuable intermediate product for the chemical industry. It finds applications in a variety of polymeric systems and is also used in the synthesis of specialty chemicals. This linear diol contains two primary hydroxyl groups which are terminally located.
  • The report forecast global 1,6-Hexanediol market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of 1,6-Hexanediol industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading 1,6-Hexanediol by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global 1,6-Hexanediol market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify 1,6-Hexanediol according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading 1,6-Hexanediol company.4

    Key Companies

  • Ube Industries
  • BASF
  • Lanxess
  • Perstorp
  • Lishui Nanming Chemical
  • Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology
  • Fushun Tianfu Chemicals

    1,6-Hexanediol Market Segmentation

    Market by Application

  • Coating
  • Polyurethane
  • Polyester Plasticizers
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Purity grade 99%
  • Purity grade 99.7%
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Key highlights of this report:

    • Overview of key market forces driving and restraining market growth
    • Market and Forecast (2020 – 2024)
    • analyses of market trends and technological improvements
    • analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge
    • An analysis of strategies of major competitors
    • 1,6-Hexanediol market Volume and Forecast (2020 – 2024)
    • Companies Market Share Analysis
    • analysis of major industry segments
    • Detailed analyses of industry trends
    • Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

    No. of Pages: – 102

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • 1,6-Hexanediol Market trends
    • Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    ……………………. And Many More

    The product range of the 1,6-Hexanediol market is considered on the basis of their production chain, 1,6-Hexanediol pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

     

