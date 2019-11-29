Global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

About of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate:

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (abbreviated as HEMA), is a Colorless transparent liquid with the molecular formula of C6H10O3 and CAS number 868-77-9. HEMA is the monomer that is mainly employed to fabricate acrylic resin, acrylic coatings, textile agent, adhesive and the additive of decontaminating and lubricant.

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market Manufactures:

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

Dow

Geo

Nippon Shokubai

MGC

Sanlian Chem

Anhui Renxin

Zibo Xinglu Chemical

Hickory

Anshun Chem

Fangda Chem

Hechuang Chem

Sanmu Group Major Classification:

93%â¤Purityï¼97%

97%â¤Purityï¼99%

99%â¤Purity Major Applications:

Coatings

Reactive Resins

Adhesives

Others The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India. Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14038080 Scope of Report:

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate downstream is wide and recently 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Coatings, Reactive Resins, Adhesives, and others. Globally, the 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market is mainly driven by growing demand for Coatings and Reactive Resins. Coatings and Reactive Resins accounts for nearly 67.25% of total downstream consumption of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate in global.

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate can be mainly divided into 93%â¤Purityï¼97%, 97%â¤Purityï¼99% and 99%â¤Purity which 97%â¤Purityï¼99% captures about 49.87% of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from United States are the major leaders in the international market of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate.

The worldwide market for 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 450 million US$ in 2024, from 400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.