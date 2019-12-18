Global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (abbreviated as HEMA), is a Colorless transparent liquid with the molecular formula of C6H10O3 and CAS number 868-77-9. HEMA is the monomer that is mainly employed to fabricate acrylic resin, acrylic coatings, textile agent, adhesive and the additive of decontaminating and lubricant.
2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate downstream is wide and recently 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Coatings, Reactive Resins, Adhesives, and others. Globally, the 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market is mainly driven by growing demand for Coatings and Reactive Resins. Coatings and Reactive Resins accounts for nearly 67.25% of total downstream consumption of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate in global.
2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate can be mainly divided into 93%â¤Purityï¼97%, 97%â¤Purityï¼99% and 99%â¤Purity which 97%â¤Purityï¼99% captures about 49.87% of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from United States are the major leaders in the international market of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Mitsubishi Rayon
2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market by Types
2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
No. of pages: 159
