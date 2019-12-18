Global 2-Mercaptoethanol Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

2-Mercaptoethanol (also Ã-mercaptoethanol, BME, 2BME, 2-ME or Ã-met) is the chemical compound with the formula HOCH2CH2SH. 2-ME is a colorless liquid, with an amine-like odor. It is flammable and soluble in water and various organic solvents.
2-ME can be used as the intermediate in the production of PVC stabilizer, crop protection, pharmaceuticals, photographic chemicals, solvent and stabilizer, initial product for chemical syntheses, water treatment and corrosion inhibitor.
2-Mercaptoethanol is a niche market with three companies hold a majority share. BASF Chevron and Sunion are top players, which serves customers around the world. There are also small players in China that supply 2-Mercaptoethanol in small scale, but supply is not stable. BASF has customers mainly from EMEA and Asia region, while Chevron produce 2-ME from Belgium for North America market, as well as some Asian countries like India. Sunion from China has gaining growing importance to the global market, its customers range from Asian countries like Japan and Korea, to Middle East market.
The report outlines the competitive framework of the 2-Mercaptoethanol Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Chevron Phillips Chemical
2-Mercaptoethanol Market by Types
2-Mercaptoethanol Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global 2-Mercaptoethanol consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of 2-Mercaptoethanol market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global 2-Mercaptoethanol manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the 2-Mercaptoethanol with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of 2-Mercaptoethanol submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
No. of pages: 134
