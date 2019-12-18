Global 2-Mercaptoethanol Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

2-Mercaptoethanol (also Ã-mercaptoethanol, BME, 2BME, 2-ME or Ã-met) is the chemical compound with the formula HOCH2CH2SH. 2-ME is a colorless liquid, with an amine-like odor. It is flammable and soluble in water and various organic solvents.

2-ME can be used as the intermediate in the production of PVC stabilizer, crop protection, pharmaceuticals, photographic chemicals, solvent and stabilizer, initial product for chemical syntheses, water treatment and corrosion inhibitor.

2-Mercaptoethanol is a niche market with three companies hold a majority share. BASF Chevron and Sunion are top players, which serves customers around the world. There are also small players in China that supply 2-Mercaptoethanol in small scale, but supply is not stable. BASF has customers mainly from EMEA and Asia region, while Chevron produce 2-ME from Belgium for North America market, as well as some Asian countries like India. Sunion from China has gaining growing importance to the global market, its customers range from Asian countries like Japan and Korea, to Middle East market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Chevron Phillips Chemical

BASF

Sunion Chemical & Plastics

… 2-Mercaptoethanol Market by Types

â¥ 99%

<99% 2-Mercaptoethanol Market by Applications

Consumer & Industrial Applications

Agrochemicals

Polymers and Rubber Applications

Water Treatment Applications