Global 2-Methylpropene Market 2025: Market Trends, Market Size, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

About 2-Methylpropene Market:

2-Methylpropene can also be called Isobutylene

The global 2-Methylpropene market was valued at 24200 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 39200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

Top manufacturers/players:

BASF

Evonik

LyondellBasel

TPC

Chevron Phillips

Songwon Industrial

Sumitomo Chemical

Zibo Qixiang Petrochemical

Heilongjiang Anruijia Petrochemical

Shandong Yuhuang Chemical

2-Methylpropene Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

The 2-Methylpropene Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the 2-Methylpropene Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail. 2-Methylpropene Market Segment by Types:

MTBE Decomposition Method

C4 Fraction Separation Method

Isobutane Dehydrogenation Method

2-Methylpropene Market Segment by Applications:

Butyl rubber

Polyisobutylene

Methacrylonitrile

Other