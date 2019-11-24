Global 2-Phenoxyethanol Market 2019 | Industry Outlook by Share, Size, Growth Factors, Sales, Revenue, and Regional Forecast to 2025

Global “2-Phenoxyethanol Market” report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. 2-Phenoxyethanol market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global 2-Phenoxyethanol Market:

BASF

DOW

Ashland

Clariant

Lanxess

Schulke & Mayr GmbH

Zhejiang Sheng Xiao Chemicals

About 2-Phenoxyethanol Market:

Phenoxyethanol is used as a perfume fixative; an insect repellent; an antiseptic; a solvent for cellulose acetate, dyes, inks, and resins; a preservative for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and lubricants; an anesthetic in fish aquaculture; and in organic synthesis. Phenoxyethanol is an alternative to formaldehyde-releasing preservatives. In Japan and the EU, its concentration in cosmetics is restricted to 1%.

Global 2-Phenoxyethanol market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 2-Phenoxyethanol.

Global 2-Phenoxyethanol Market Report Segment by Types:

Cosmetic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global 2-Phenoxyethanol Market Report Segmented by Application:

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of 2-Phenoxyethanol in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

