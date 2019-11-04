Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market Top Companies 2019  Regional Segment by Developments, Technology Status, and Forecast to 2025

Two-shot, also referred to as dual-shot, double-shot, multi-shot and overmolding, is a plastic molding process in which two different plastic resins are molded together in a single machining cycle.There are two phases of the two-shot molding process. The first is similar to traditional injection molding: A shot of resin is injected into a mold and cooled to form a solid part. In the second phase, the just-molded part is transferred to a second mold via a rotating platen or a robotic arm, and receives the second shot of resin  in, through or around certain parts of the first molded part, depending on the design. The two plastic resins then form a molecular bond and the multi-resin molded part is cooled and ejected.The global market is highly fragmented with leading players holding small shares in the overall market dynamics.The global 2-shot Injection Molding market was valued at 7520 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 12200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on 2-shot Injection Molding volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 2-shot Injection Molding market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of 2-shot Injection Molding in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their 2-shot Injection Molding manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Major Key Players of 2-shot Injection Molding Market: