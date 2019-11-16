Global 3D Printing in Education Market 2019-2025: Sales Volume by Market Size, Price, Operating Cost, Operating Profits, Revenue, and Profit Margin of Market

Global “3D Printing in Education Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the 3D Printing in Education Market. The 3D Printing in Education Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About 3D Printing in Education Market:

3D printing is often used in education. Many schools, educators and education authorities are evaluating the technology for possible applications. 3D printing is often cited as a STEM tool or something that can assist teaching staff.3D printers are a one-time purchase with long replacement cycle. As a result, the sales of printers is observed to be driven by the first-time buyers. This trend is prompting manufacturers to expand geographically exploring opportunities in the emerging nations.The global 3D Printing in Education market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

3D Systems

EnvisionTEC

ExOne

Stratasys

Graphene 3-D Lab

Materialise

Organovo Holdings

Ultimaker

Voxeljet

Regions covered in the 3D Printing in Education Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

3D Printing in Education Market by Applications:

Higher Education

K-12 3D Printing in Education Market by Types:

3D Printers

Materials