Global 3D Printing of Metals Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2023

3D Printing of Metals, also called metal additive manufacturing, can produce metallic products through three – dimensional and printing technology. Now it is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry.3D printing of metals works by laying down metal powder. A high powered laser then melts that powder in certain precise locations based on a CAD file. Once one layer is melted, the printer will place another layer of metal powder on top, and the process repeats until an entire object is fabricated.
The demand for metal products made by 3D printing is expanding in industrial market. And the 3D printing of metals?s market is currently by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM etc.
At present, the manufactures of 3D printing of metals are concentrated in Europe, USA and China. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 95.13% in 2015. The follow area is USA. The global production of 3D printing of metals increases from 107 Unit in 2011 to 924 Unit in 2016. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of 3D printing of metals are EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM, 3D Systems and Arcam AB. And the production of EOS GmbH occupied about 49.14% in 2015.
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Table of Content of Global 3D Printing of Metals Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 3D Printing of Metals Segment by Type
2.3 3D Printing of Metals Consumption by Type
2.4 3D Printing of Metals Segment by Application
2.5 3D Printing of Metals Consumption by Application
3 Global 3D Printing of Metals by Players
3.1 Global 3D Printing of Metals Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global 3D Printing of Metals Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global 3D Printing of Metals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
…………………And Continue
No. of Pages: – 162
