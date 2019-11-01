 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

By Joann Wilson on November 1, 2019

3D

Global3D Reconstruction Technology Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

In computer vision and computer graphics, 3D reconstruction is the process of capturing the shape and appearance of real objects. This process can be accomplished either by active or passive methods. If the model is allowed to change its shape in time, this is referred to as non-rigid or spatio-temporal reconstruction.
Currently there are three methods of 3D Reconstruction Software, Based on Images and Video and Based on 3D Scanning. In future, the technology on Images will dominate the market. The 3D Reconstruction Technology market is in promotion and innovation stage, and it is widely believed the 3D Reconstruction Technology will be a useful technique and will change the world. More and more investors are willing to invest the 3D Reconstruction Technology market. It is only a matter of time.
Now Europe and North America are dominating the 3D Reconstruction Technology market, the top players are mainly from Switzerland, Russia, Israel, US and Canada.
In future, the Asia-Pacific market will play a more important role, especially China. China has been a big market with strong production and consumption capacity, and now China is a leader in mobile internet in the world, with activate market, and good investment environment to allow enterprise to develop the 3D Reconstruction Technology.
The governments of US, China and Europe, are encouraging innovation in enterprises to develop the digital holography. Governments tend to provide a better business circumstance to attract enterprise and promote improved growth and development.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Pix4D
  • Agisoft PhotoScan
  • Autodesk
  • RealityCapture
  • Acute3D
  • PhotoModeler
  • Photometrix
  • Elcovision
  • Vi3Dim Technologies
  • Paracosm
  • Matterport
  • Realsense (Intel)
  • Mensi
  • Skyline Software Systems
  • Airbus
  • 4Dage Technology
  • Blackboxcv
  • Shenzhen Zhineng Shixian Technology

    3D Reconstruction Technology Market by Types

  • 3D Reconstruction Software
  • Based on Images and Video

    3D Reconstruction Technology Market by Applications

  • Culture Heritage and Museum
  • Films & Games
  • 3D Printing
  • Drones and Robots
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content of Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 3D Reconstruction Technology Segment by Type

    2.3 3D Reconstruction Technology Consumption by Type

    2.4 3D Reconstruction Technology Segment by Application

    2.5 3D Reconstruction Technology Consumption by Application

    3 Global 3D Reconstruction Technology by Players

    3.1 Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 139

