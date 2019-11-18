Global 3DTV Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

3D television (3DTV) is television that conveys depth perception to the viewer by employing techniques such as stereoscopic display, multi-view display, 2D-plus-depth, or any other form of 3D display. Most modern 3D television sets use an active shutter 3D system or a polarized 3D system, and some are auto stereoscopic without the need of glasses. 3DTV are to be discontinued in 2017 due to low consumer demand. LG and Sony were the last manufacturers to build the product.

China was the largest market with a market share of 31.94% in 2012 and 40.78% in 2017 with an increase of 8.84%. Korea and Japan ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 25.13% and 18.75% in 2016.

The 3DTV industry had been increased a few time from its very first beginning. While in recent few years, it has been decreased because of the constraints of the market. First, the customer experience is not good, which results in consumersâ less interest in this product. Second, lacking of 3D content. Third, high cost of full experience, which is also one of the constraints

The manufacturers are better find their own characteristics, pay attention to their R&D, improve product and service quality, improve customerâs experience, establish the whole eco-system of the industry, and good brand communication. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their customer experience and services to get a bigger market share.

Samsung

LG Corp

Sony Corp

Sharp Corp

Toshiba Corp

Vizio

Videocon Industries Ltd

Hisense

Non-glass Free

Household