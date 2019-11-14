Global 4, 4-Biphenol Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

SI Group

Honshu Chemical

Songwon Industrial

Lengshuijiang Huafei Pharmaceutical

Jinan Great Chemical

Wujiang New Sunlion Chemical

Ruiyuan Group About 4, 4-Biphenol: 4, 4-Biphenol is an organic compound which is a phenolic derivative of biphenyl. It is a white flaky crystal or crystalline powder, stabilizer and dye intermediate polymer, also served as important precursors for preparing alkoxy substituted biphenyl liquid crystal. 4, 4-Biphenol is an intermediate used in the manufacture of thermoplastics such as liquid crystalline polymers (LCP), polyesters, polycarbonates and polysulfones. 4, 4-Biphenol Industry report begins with a basic 4, 4-Biphenol market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. 4, 4-Biphenol Market Types:

Purityâ¥99%

Purityï¼99% 4, 4-Biphenol Market Applications:

Liquid Crystalline Polymers

Polysulfones

Polycarbonates

Polyyesters

Compared with foreign giants, 4, 4-biphenol produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. Chinese 4, 4-biphenol manufacturers are dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with foreign giants.

The worldwide market for 4, 4-Biphenol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.