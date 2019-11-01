Global 4-Hydroxybenzaldehyde Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global “4-Hydroxybenzaldehyde Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The 4-Hydroxybenzaldehyde Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

4-Hydroxybenzaldehyde is an important fine chemical product and intermediate for organic synthesis, with wide use in pharmaceutical, aromatizer, pesticide, electroplating and liquid crystal industries.

4-Hydroxybenzaldehyde is a white or pale yellow crystalline powder, which is mainly made from para-cresol.Applications of 4-hydroxybenzaldehyde include Pharmaceutical, Aromatizer, Pesticide, Electronic and so on. Among those applications, Aromatizer accounts for the largest market share, which was about 65.60% in 2016.The 4-hydroxybenzaldehyde industry is highly concentrated as China is the major production base. Gulang Hailun is the largest producer with an output of 1287 MT in 2016. Arran Chemical is one of a few companies, which can provide the product for the time being in the international market.Global production of 4-hydroxybenzaldehyde increased from 4156 MT in 2012 to 4581 MT in 2016. There is no doubt that China is the largest production base. As for consumption, China is also the largest consumer with about 94% share in 2016. Europe is the follower, consuming about 146 MT.

