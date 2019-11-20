Global Ablation Technologies Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

Global “Ablation Technologies Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Ablation Technologies in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Ablation Technologies Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Medtronic

AtriCure

Dornier MedTech

Boston Scientific

AngioDynamics

Lumenis

Abbott

Smith & Nephew

Olympus

Johnson & Johnson

EDAP TMS

BTG

Hologic

IRIDEX

CONMED

Merit Medical The report provides a basic overview of the Ablation Technologies industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Ablation Technologies Market Types:

Radiofrequency Ablation

Laser/Light Ablation

Cryoablation Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Hydrothermal Ablation

Others Ablation Technologies Market Applications:

Cardiovascular Disease

Cancer

Ophthalmology

Pain Management

Gynecology

Orthopedic Treatment

Finally, the Ablation Technologies market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. In a word, the Ablation Technologies market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Scope of Report:

The ablation technologies market, by type is segmented into Radiofrequency, Laser/Light, Cryoablation, Microwave, Hydrothermal and others ablation technology. In 2017, Radiofrequency is the largest market share with 54.7%, The microwave ablation technology segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018 to 2023.

The market by application Cardiovascular Disease, Cancer, Ophthalmology, Pain Management, Gynecology, Orthopedic Treatment, and others. The cancer segment is expected to command a major share of the ablation technologies market in 2017 with the market share 45.4%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41.7% in 2017. Following North America; Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.3% in 2017. Ablation Technologies market in Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate especially in the developing Asian countries like China & India.

Market competition is intense. Medtronic, AtriCure, Dornier MedTech, Boston Scientific, AngioDynamics, etc. are the leaders of the industry. And there will be more demand in this industry and more companies enter into this industry.

As per statistics from the World Health Organization, almost 17 million deaths each year are associated with cardiovascular diseases, of which atrial defibrillation is a major disorder. Moreover, the incidence of atrial fibrillation increases with age, attacking almost 1 out of every 20 people aged 65 and above.

Further, according to WHO statistics, in 2012, above 14 million people across the world were reported to have developed new types of cancer, about 32 million people were reported to be living with different type of cancers and more than 8 million deaths were associated with cancer across the globe. As such, the consistent rise in the patient pool of cancer and cardiovascular diseases will lead to significant demand for ablation devices in the forthcoming years.

The worldwide market for Ablation Technologies is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.3% over the next five years, will reach 4750 million US$ in 2024, from 2790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.