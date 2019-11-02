Global Acetyl Tributyl Citrate (ATBC) Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Acetyl Tributyl Citrate(ATBC), is colorless, odorless, oily liquid, is a non-toxic plasticizer which can be used as plasticizers in polyvinyl chloride, cellulose resins and plasticizers synthetic rubber. For the production of non-toxic PVC, food containers, children’s toys, medical products, film, sheet, cellulose paint and other products.

From the point of upstream supply to analysis, the manufacturer in China has the absolute advantage, one of the raw materials citric acid, about 75% of global production concentrated in China, and with low prices of citric acid in Chinese region. Therefore, in China ATBC manufacturers will be take lower raw material costs.

Market competition is not intense. Jungbunzlauer, Jiangsu Lemon and Shandong Kexing Chemical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. Despite the competition problem still exists, due to the trend of global economic recovery, it is clear that investors are still optimistic about this area, there will still be more new investors in the future to enter the field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Jungbunzlauer

Vertellus

KLJ Group

Jiangsu Lemon

Shandong Kexing Chemical

Jiangsu Licheng Chemical

Wuxi Kailai Biotechnology

Taizhou Mingguang Chemical

Yangzhou Feiyang Chemical

Nanjing Duoleng Auxiliary

