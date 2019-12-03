 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Acicular Powder Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 3, 2019

Acicular Powder

Acicular powder is a kind of fibrous needle-like powder material with enhanced hardness and wear resistance.
It is made of glass fiber or wollastonite and other large non-metallic mineral materials. Grinding, grading and other processes are processed.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Acicular Powder Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Acicular Powder Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Lianyungang Oawa New Material Technology

  • Novoray
  • Xinyu South Wollastonite
  • Huangshi Haina New Material
  • Jiangxi Kete Fine Powder
  • Oriental Associated Mineral

  • Acicular Powder Market by Types

  • Below 600 Mesh
  • 600-1200 Mesh
  • Above 1200 Mesh

    Acicular Powder Market by Applications

  • Plastics
  • Rubber
  • Paint & Coating
  • Papermaking

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Acicular Powder consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Acicular Powder market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Acicular Powder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Acicular Powder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Acicular Powder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No. of pages: 133

