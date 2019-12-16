Global Acrolein Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Acrolein Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Acrolein market size.

About Acrolein:

Acrolein is a clear to yellowish, pungent liquid. Acrolein is used primarily as an intermediate component in the manufacture of chemical substances. Acrolein is a useful intermediate in the production of various compounds including methionine, methionine hydroxy analog, 1, 3 propanediol and glutaraldehyde.

Top Key Players of Acrolein Market:

vonik

Adisseo

Arkema

Dow

Daicel

Hubei Shengling Technology

Wuhan Ruiji Chemical

Hubei Jinghong Chemical

Zibo Xinglu Chemical

Puyang Shenghuade Chemical

Wuhan Youji

Hubei Xinjing New Material

Propylene Oxidation Method

Glycerol Dehydration Method Major Applications covered in the Acrolein Market report are:

Methionine

Pesticide

Glutaraldehyde

Water Treatment Agent

Others Scope of Acrolein Market:

At present, the major manufacturers of Acrolein are Evonik, Adisseo, Arkema, Dow, Daicel, Hubei Shengling Technology, Wuhan Ruiji Chemical, etc. Evonik is the world leader, holding 24.3% production market share in 2016.

In application, Acrolein downstream is wide and recently Acrolein has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Methionine, Pesticides, Glutaraldehyde, Water Treatment Agent and others. Globally, the Acrolein market is mainly driven by growing demand for Methionine which accounts for nearly 61.51% total downstream consumption of Acrolein in global.

The worldwide market for Acrolein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.