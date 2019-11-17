Global Acrylic Acid Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “Acrylic Acid Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Acrylic Acid Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
Acrylic acid is an organic compound with the formula CH2=CHCO2H. It is the simplest unsaturated carboxylic acid, consisting of a vinyl group connected directly to a carboxylic acid terminus. This colorless liquid has a characteristic acrid or tart smell. It is miscible with water, alcohols, ethers, and chloroform.
Acrylic acid market is mainly occupied by EU and Asian companies, the China companiesâ product is relatively lower in quality and price, and it is shocked by the Japan, Korea and Taiwan product.
With the economic growth of emerging countries, the supply of acrylic acid remains tight in Asia, especially in China, as well as in North and South America.
