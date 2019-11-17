 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Acrylic Acid Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Acrylic Acid

Global "Acrylic Acid Market"2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure.

Acrylic acid is an organic compound with the formula CH2=CHCO2H. It is the simplest unsaturated carboxylic acid, consisting of a vinyl group connected directly to a carboxylic acid terminus. This colorless liquid has a characteristic acrid or tart smell. It is miscible with water, alcohols, ethers, and chloroform.
Acrylic acid market is mainly occupied by EU and Asian companies, the China companiesâ product is relatively lower in quality and price, and it is shocked by the Japan, Korea and Taiwan product.
With the economic growth of emerging countries, the supply of acrylic acid remains tight in Asia, especially in China, as well as in North and South America.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Basf
  • DOW
  • Nippon Shokubai
  • Akema
  • Formosa
  • LG Chem
  • Mitsubishi Chem
  • Toagosei
  • Sasol
  • Hexion
  • Idemitsu Kosan
  • Jiangsu Jurong
  • HUAYI
  • Satellite
  • Basf-YPC
  • Sanmu Group
  • Shandong Kaitai
  • CNOOC
  • ChemChina
  • CNPC
  • Eastern Petr

    Acrylic Acid Market by Types

  • Acrylic Acid 100%
  • Acrylic Acid 80%
  • Acrylic Acid/Toluene

    Acrylic Acid Market by Applications

  • Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)
  • Dispersants
  • Flocculants
  • Thickening Agents
  • Adhesives

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content (TOC) Global Acrylic Acid Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Acrylic Acid Segment by Type

    2.3 Acrylic Acid Consumption by Type

    2.4 Acrylic Acid Segment by Application

    2.5 Acrylic Acid Consumption by Application

    3 Global Acrylic Acid by Players

    3.1 Global Acrylic Acid Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Acrylic Acid Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Acrylic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

