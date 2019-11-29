Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size, Share 2019 Comprehensive Analysis by Latest Trends, Industry Development, Competitive Strategy Forecast to 2025

Global "Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market" report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market:

LANXESS

Zeon

CNPC

Nantex

KKPC

LG

Ningbo Shunze

Sibur

JSR

Industrias Negromex

About Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market:

Acrylonitrile butadiene rubber, or nitrile rubber (NBR), is synthetic rubber copolymer produced by the polymerisation of acrylonitrile (ACN) and butadiene (BD). An important property of nitrile rubber is its resistance to aliphatic hydrocarbon oils and fuels as well as some chemicals. Increasing the content of acrylonitrile in the nitrile rubber improves its resistance to oil but reduces its low temperature flexibility.

Nitrile rubber is also noted for its high resilience and resistance to abrasion, water, alcohols and heat. However, it only has moderate strength and is less resistant to ozone, aromatic hydrocarbons and strong oxidants.

The properties of nitrile rubber make it suitable for use in automotive and industrial applications. For example, it is used in hoses, O rings, gaskets, oil seals, transmission belts as well as footwear, gloves, adhesives and sealants.

The global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

What our report offers:

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market report share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

To identify analysis of the top industry players by types and applications.

To analyse the market trends, drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats and challenges of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market.

To share the key vender’s data by sales, revenue and growth rate of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

To share company profile with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments.

Provide research methodology and market size estimation of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market.

At the end Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Report Segment by Types:

Block Type

Particles/Crumb Type

Powder Type

Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Report Segmented by Application:

Automobiles Industry

Construction Industry

Machinery Industry

Aprons & Cots Industry

Others

Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market 2019 Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market 2019 outline

Up and Downstream industry examination

Economy impact highlights finding

Channels and hypothesis believable

Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market 2019 challenge by Players

Enhancement suggestions examination

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Detailed TOC of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size

2.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production by Type

6.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Type

6.3 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

