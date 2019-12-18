 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Activated Alumina Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Activated Alumina

Global Activated Alumina Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure.

Activated alumina is a form of aluminum oxide that is very porous and bonds with certain liquids and gases without its chemical or physical form changing. Due to its high porosity, it has a high ratio of surface area to weight. It is commonly used as a desiccant, for water treatment, and as a catalyst in natural gas and refining operations.
Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Honeywell UOP, Axens, CHALCO, BASF SE, Porocel Industries and so on. North America is the largest production regions of Activated Alumina, with a production value market share nearly 43.69% in 2016. The second place is China; following North America with the production value market share over 18.85% in 2016. Activated Alumina used for Fluoride Adsorbent, Desiccant, Catalyst, Refractory Additives. And others. Report data showed that 39.92% of the Activated Alumina market demand for Catalyst in 2016. There are two kinds of Powdered Form Activated Alumina and Sphered Form Activated Alumina. Back- end Activated Alumina is important in the Sphered Form Activated Alumina, with a Production market share nearly 84.54% in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Honeywell International Inc

  • Axens
  • CHALCO
  • Huber
  • BASF SE
  • Porocel Industries
  • Sumimoto
  • Jiangsu Jingjing New Material
  • Jiangsu Sanji
  • Sorbead India

    Activated Alumina Market by Types

  • Powdered Form Activated Alumina
  • Sphered Form Activated Alumina

    Activated Alumina Market by Applications

  • Fluoride Adsorbent
  • Desiccant
  • Catalyst
  • Refractory Additives
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

