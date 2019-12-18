Global Activated Alumina Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

Global Activated Alumina Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Activated Alumina Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Activated alumina is a form of aluminum oxide that is very porous and bonds with certain liquids and gases without its chemical or physical form changing. Due to its high porosity, it has a high ratio of surface area to weight. It is commonly used as a desiccant, for water treatment, and as a catalyst in natural gas and refining operations.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Honeywell UOP, Axens, CHALCO, BASF SE, Porocel Industries and so on. North America is the largest production regions of Activated Alumina, with a production value market share nearly 43.69% in 2016. The second place is China; following North America with the production value market share over 18.85% in 2016. Activated Alumina used for Fluoride Adsorbent, Desiccant, Catalyst, Refractory Additives. And others. Report data showed that 39.92% of the Activated Alumina market demand for Catalyst in 2016. There are two kinds of Powdered Form Activated Alumina and Sphered Form Activated Alumina. Back- end Activated Alumina is important in the Sphered Form Activated Alumina, with a Production market share nearly 84.54% in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Honeywell International Inc

Axens

CHALCO

Huber

BASF SE

Porocel Industries

Sumimoto

Jiangsu Jingjing New Material

Jiangsu Sanji

Sorbead India Activated Alumina Market by Types

Powdered Form Activated Alumina

Sphered Form Activated Alumina Activated Alumina Market by Applications

Fluoride Adsorbent

Desiccant

Catalyst

Refractory Additives